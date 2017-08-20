Sports World : Albirex stretch lead after thrashing Stags

Albirex stretch lead after thrashing Stags

S-League football champions Albirex Niigata look a good bet to keep their title after drubbing second-placed Tampines Rovers 4-0 at Jurong East Stadium last night to gain a 12-point lead.

A brace by Ryota Nakai and goals from Kento Nagasaki and Yasutaka Yanagi took the White Swans to 43 points, though the Stags - a point ahead of Home United - have two games in hand.

U.S. in command after Solheim Cup first day

LOS ANGELES • The United States roared back from a one-point morning deficit, sweeping all four afternoon four-ball matches to claim a three-point lead over Europe after Friday's opening day of women golf's Solheim Cup at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

It marked the first sweep of a Solheim Cup session by a US team and their 51/2 to 21/2 advantage represented their biggest lead after an opening day since the 1998 edition at Muirfield Village.

REUTERS

Simpson and Armour lead pack at half-time

LOS ANGELES • Former US Open winner Webb Simpson fired a six-under 64 on Friday, to grab a share of the lead with fellow American Ryan Armour (61) at the halfway stage of golf's Wyndham Championship.

The pair were tied at 13-under 127 for a one-shot lead over Sweden's world No. 9 Henrik Stenson, who carded a 66.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy not 100% but will return in play-offs

LOS ANGELES•• Rory McIlroy plans to play again this year after suggesting last week that he might not compete again in 2017 to aid his recovery from a back muscle injury, according to his management group.

The golfer's management confirmed in an e-mail that the world No. 4 intends to defend his FedExCup title, with the play-offs in New York from Aug 24-27.

REUTERS

All Blacks thump Aussies in solid start

SYDNEY • World champions New Zealand rebounded spectacularly to down the Wallabies 54-34 and plunge Australian rugby further into despair in last night's Rugby Championship opener.

The score eclipsed the All Blacks' 51-20 win in Auckland three years ago and puts them well on the way to retaining the Bledisloe Cup, which they have held since 2003.

They roared back from their disappointing series draw against the British and Irish Lions to outclass the Australians eight tries to four in a dynamic performance, leading 40-6 at half-time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Paulista back in Spain at Valencia

LONDON • Spanish football club Valencia have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Paulista from English Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Arsenal from Spain's Villarreal in 2015 and moves back to Spain for an undisclosed fee. The Brazilian will remain at the LaLiga side until 2022, with a termination clause worth €80 million (S$128.2 million).

REUTERS