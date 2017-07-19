Sports World: Albirex play Warriors in Cup hat-trick bid

Albirex play Warriors in Cup hat-trick bid

Two-time defending champions Albirex Niigata set themselves up for a third straight appearance in The New Paper League Cup final, after clinically dismissing Geylang International 4-0 in their semi-final yesterday at the Jurong East Stadium.

Tsubasa Sano hit a brace for the White Swans, who will face Warriors FC, for whom Shahril Ishak helped himself to a hat-trick in a 5-1 thumping of last year's finalists Brunei DPMM at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Freida ousted early, Lee twins dive today

BUDAPEST • Singapore diver Freida Lim did not progress from the women's 10m platform preliminaries at the Fina World Championships yesterday. Her score of 237.10 placed her 34th out of 37 divers.

The top 18 qualified for the semi-finals. Twins Mark and Timothy Lee are in action today in the men's 3m springboard preliminaries.

IOC helping French probe of Fredericks

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it is cooperating with French authorities investigating graft allegations against former world champion sprinter Frankie Fredericks.

The Namibian, an IOC member since 2012, stepped down in March as head of the committee evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics after corruption allegations were reported in the French media. On Monday, he was provisionally suspended from the IAAF's ruling council pending an ethics investigation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rockets may draw astronomical bids

NEW YORK • The Houston Rockets are for sale, the team's president, Tad Brown, announced on Monday, sending shock waves across the National Basketball Association and fuelling speculation that the team could draw the highest price ever paid for an American sports franchise.

Leslie Alexander, 74, the team's owner, bought the Rockets 24 years ago for US$85 million (S$116 million). The sale is expected to bring him as much as 40 times the amount he paid.

NYTIMES

Rio winner Weertman now world champ too

BUDAPEST • Olympic champion Ferry Weertman added a world championship 10km gold to his Rio 2016 Olympics open-water title at Hungary's Lake Balaton yesterday.

American Jordan Wilimovsky, defending champion from Kazan in 2015 but only fifth in Rio, took silver and France's Marc-Antoine Olivier the bronze.

REUTERS

Federer in ATP Finals for record 15th time

LONDON • Roger Federer has secured his place in the ATP Finals for a record 15th time, after the Swiss world No. 3 won a record eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 35-year-old six-time champion joins French Open winner Rafael Nadal in the season-ending tournament at the O2 Arena in London, having played in the event for a record 14 consecutive years from 2002-15 before missing out last year through injury.

REUTERS