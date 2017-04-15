Sports World: Albirex lead S-League after 2-0 victory

Albirex lead S-League after 2-0 victory

Champions Albirex Niigata returned to the top of the S-League football standings with a 2-0 win over Hougang United at Jalan Besar Stadium• last night, thanks to Tsubasa Sano's double.

They have 13 points, three ahead of Home United and Warriors FC, while the Cheetahs are sixth with six.

SRU inks pact with French counterpart

The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) signed a bilateral agreement with the French Rugby Federation yesterday.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by SRU president Low Teo Ping and French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte, will see the two governing bodies work together in areas including talent and youth development, technical assistance and sharing of coaching expertise.

Malaysian ex-player surrenders for probe

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian national footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum yesterday surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation into allegations of match-fixing in the Premier League, involving the Malaysian Indian Sports Council and Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-Mifa).

The 43-year-old, also known as "Ah Chong", arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 10.45am and was accompanied by a lawyer.

BERNAMA

Afghan cricket star faces drug ban

DUBAI • Afghanistan's big-hitting batsman Mohammad Shahzad has tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol and will be suspended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The 29-year-old wicket-keeper, a key player in the team's charge towards Test match status, returned a positive test in an out-of-competition test conducted on Jan 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sunwolves mauled by leaders Crusaders

CHRISTCHURCH • Singapore co-based Japanese Super Rugby side the Sunwolves lost 3-50 to the table-topping Canterbury Crusaders yesterday.

The Sunwolves (1-7) will remain in New Zealand to face the Highlanders next Saturday at the Park Stadium in Invercargill.

REUTERS