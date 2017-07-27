Sports World: Albirex beat Balestier to cement top spot

Albirex beat Balestier to cement top spot

S-League leaders Albirex Niigata defeated Balestier Khalsa 2-1 at Jurong East Stadium yesterday to extend their lead over Home United at the top to four points.

Albirex forward Tsubasa Sano opened the scoring after 59 minutes before Kento Nagasaki doubled their lead nine minutes later.

Balestier's Aung Kyaw Naing got an 89th-minute consolation.

Simeone commits to Atletico till 2019

MADRID • Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract with the Spanish LaLiga football club until 2019, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

The 47-year-old Argentinian had shortened his contract from 2020 to 2018 after his side's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last year. But Cadena SER reported on Tuesday that he had "reached an agreement with Atletico to extend his contract by an extra year", without giving further details.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spain's football chief suspended for a year

MADRID • Spanish football federation (RFEF) boss Angel Maria Villar has been suspended from his post for one year after he was arrested last week as part of a corruption investigation, Spain's state sports body said on Tuesday.

The Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) took the decision unanimously as a "precautionary and provisional" measure, it said in a statement, adding that the decision could be reversed depending on how the situation develops.

REUTERS

Koeman says Barkley will leave Everton

LONDON • Ross Barkley has signalled the end of his Everton career by informing Ronald Koeman he will not sign a new contract and "is looking for a new challenge".

The Everton manager has expected Barkley to leave his boyhood club since the end of last season when the midfielder failed to respond to an ultimatum to sign an extended deal.

Koeman confirmed on Wednesday there was no way back for the 23-year-old at Everton and he expects the England international to be sold. However, he added that there are no offers for Barkley, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

THE GUARDIAN