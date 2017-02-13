Sports world: Alab Pilipinas pull off upset over Slingers

Alab Pilipinas pull off upset over Slingers

The Singapore Slingers were upset 64-62 in overtime by third-placed visitors Alab Pilipinas in their Asean Basketball League game yesterday at the OCBC Arena.

The score was tied at 55 apiece at the end of regulation time. It was the Slingers' second straight overtime game after their 113-110 away win over the Malaysia Dragons on Friday.

They remain second in the standings after their fourth loss in 14 games.

Ashwin fastest to 250 Test wickets

HYDERABAD • India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin yesterday became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 388 on day four of the one-off cricket Test in Hyderabad.

Ashwin achieved the milestone in his 45th match by taking the final wicket of the first innings - Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim for a fighting century.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

76ers snap Miami's 13-game hot streak

WASHINGTON • The Miami Heat's 13-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) ended on Saturday in Philadelphia, where they fell 109-117 to the 76ers.

It was Miami's (24-31) first defeat since Jan 13. Their run is the longest winning streak this season and the longest in NBA history by a team with a losing record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Stadium viewing deck open to public

BEIJING • The updated corridor on the roof of Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" has been opened to the public, which enables tourists to view the Chinese capital at the highest point of the National Stadium.

As one of the Beijing Olympics' most famous legacies, the stadium has become an important tourist destination.

XINHUA