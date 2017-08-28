Sports World: Aguero incident just a 'misunderstanding'

Aguero incident just a 'misunderstanding'

LONDON • An accusation that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero struck a stadium steward while celebrating Raheem Sterling's winning goal in City's 2-1 Premier League victory at Bournemouth on Saturday has been withdrawn.

Stewards intervened to prevent supporters spilling onto the pitch as Sterling ran into the crowd during the celebrations, and in a statement made to police after the game, a steward claimed he was hit by Aguero.

But Bournemouth put the accusation down to a "misunderstanding" and confirmed that no assault had been committed by the Argentinian international.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Birdie spree fires Spieth to 3-shot lead

NEW YORK • British Open champion golfer Jordan Spieth turned up the heat on the back nine on Saturday to seize a three- stroke lead over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust Open.

Spieth fired four of his eight birdies coming in - including three in a row from the 14th to 16th holes - to card a six-under 64 for a 12-under total of 198.

His lead would have been a stroke greater but for Johnson's birdie on the 18th, where he stuck his second shot four feet from the pin to cap a 67 for 201.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE