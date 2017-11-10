Sports World: Aguero could return to Argentina in 2019

Aguero could return to Argentina in 2019

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said he could leave the club when his contract ends in 2019 to play for his boyhood team Independiente in Argentina. He arrived at City in 2011 and recently surpassed Eric Brook's tally of 177 goals to become the club's record scorer.

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and - I don't know where I read it - but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream'," Aguero told reporters. "But the idea was always to go back to Independiente... I have an option to extend one more year with City, where it's the priority but it's always an option."

Kane may be fit for North London derby

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur hotshot Harry Kane will be fit to face arch-rivals Arsenal on Nov 18, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday.

Kane sustained a knock during Spurs' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. But Pochettino said at his book launch that the striker will be fit to start at the Emirates Stadium.

Russia pledge to fine World Cup ticket touts

MOSCOW • Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev vowed yesterday to crack down harshly on people who intended to profit from reselling their tickets at next year's World Cup.

The price of admission for the June 14-July 15 event ranges from 1,200 roubles (S$27.53) to 66,000 roubles. Medvedev told a government meeting that Russia had assured world football governing body Fifa it would impose prohibitive fines on scalpers.

Early bird sign-ups for Income Eco Run open

Runners keen on filling up their running calendar early may do well to add the Income Eco Run to their planners for April 29 next year. Offering new categories for children (5km non-competitive, 800m) along with the traditional events (10km individual or mixed team, half marathon) the race will be held at Marina Bay.

Environmentally-conscious runners who join the ranks of the Zero Waste Runners and opt to forgo their race packs including medals and finisher tees in the spirit of reducing waste will receive a $4 discount on their registration fees. Early-bird registration is open from $15 at IncomeEcoRun.sg