Sports World

Calculation bug stopped Hamilton from winning

LONDON • Formula One world champions Mercedes have found the computer bug that cost Lewis Hamilton victory at last Sunday's Australian Grand Prix and have taken steps to ensure it does not happen again.

"It was an offline tool. We found a bug in that tool that gave us the wrong number," trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin told the Mercedes website.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the season opener.

REUTERS

Greek club owner gets ban and fine for gun incident

ATHENS • The owner of Greek side Paok has been banned for three years after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt, league organisers said.

Paok were docked three points for Ivan Savvidis' actions at the end of a match against AEK Athens, meaning they are now third in a tight title race with AEK and Olympiakos. The ruling also includes fines of €100,000 (S$161,500) for Savvidis and €63,000 for PAOK.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Safety line undone when sailor went overboard

WELLINGTON • A missing British sailor unclipped his safety tether before a swinging boom knocked him into the churning Southern Ocean, likely rendering him "unconscious before he hit the water", his crew-mates revealed yesterday.

John Fisher is presumed dead after going missing on Monday while on watch aboard the yacht SHK/Scallywag in the Volvo Ocean Race some 2,250km west of Cape Horn on the tip of South America.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sunwolves tickets on sale from Sunday

Tickets for the only Super Rugby match to be played in Singapore this year will go on sale at 10am on Sunday, the Singapore Sports Hub announced yesterday.

Tickets, from $15, for the June 30 match between Japan's Sunwolves and South Africa's Bulls are available via various channels, such as the Sports Hub Tix website.

Till May 31, fans will get a 15 per cent discount off category 1 and 2 tickets.