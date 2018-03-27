Sports World

Injured Courtois a big doubt for Spurs clash

LONDON • Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the Belgium squad for today's friendly against Saudi Arabia due to a hamstring injury, the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said on Sunday.

The RBFA added that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez may turn to Liverpool's Simon Mignolet as Courtois' replacement.

His injury makes him a major doubt for Chelsea's crucial Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday as both teams battle to finish in the top four.

Curry likely to miss start of NBA play-offs

LOS ANGELES • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the first round of the National Basketball Association play-offs because of his left knee injury, coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr made the revelation prior to the team's 91-110 home loss to the Utah Jazz and said the All-Star would be re-evaluated in three weeks. The play-offs are set to begin on April 14, with the Warriors (54-19) still one win away from clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Hole-in-one helps Ji win the Kia Classic

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ji Eun Hee won two cars on Sunday, one thanks to a hole-in-one, the other for clinching the Kia Classic event - the golfer's fourth LPGA career victory.

Ji aced the 14th hole during a five-under 67, winding up at 16-under 272 at the Aviara Golf Club to also take home the US$270,000 (S$354,191) winner's cheque.

England rugby seeks second home ground

LONDON • England plan to stage a home Test away from their traditional home of Twickenham in the lead-up to next year's World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Sunday, with either Manchester or Newcastle as the mooted destination.

The RFU is keen to broaden support for the sport around the country, and Tests away from Twickenham could become a regular feature of the rugby calendar.

