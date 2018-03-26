Sports World: Top seed Feng loses in s-finals in Germany

Top seed Feng loses in s-finals in Germany

Singaporean paddler Feng Tianwei lost 2-4 (11-3, 4-11, 6-11, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11) to South Korea's Suh Hyo Won in the semi-finals of the ITTF German Open in Bremen yesterday.

The win saw world No. 15 Suh extend her head-to-head record over world No. 4 Feng, the top seed in the tournament, to 6-2.

Dolphins lead table on goal difference

Blaze Dolphins clinched back-to-back victories over the weekend to top the M1 Netball Super League with nine points from three matches.

The team beat SRC Barracudas 52-42 on Saturday and Fier Orcas 58-43 yesterday at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall to top the six-team table on goal difference. Unbeaten Sneakers Stingrays are also on nine points after last weekend's matches.

The league will resume on April 7 after a Good Friday break this week.

No national mark for marathoner Soh

National long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong clocked 1hr 8min 28 sec at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain on Saturday evening (yesterday morning, Singapore time).

The 26-year-old, who won back-to-back SEA Games marathon gold medals in 2015 and 2017, finished 121st out of 160 participants and was over a minute outside Mok Ying Ren's national mark.

Three-way tie for lead at LPGA's Kia Classic

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ji Eun Hee fired five birdies in a five-under 67 on Saturday to share the LPGA Kia Classic third-round lead with compatriot Kim In Kyung and American Lizette Salas (both 69).

The trio's 11-under total of 205 puts them one stroke in front of a group of four golfers headed by American Cristie Kerr, who started with a five-shot lead but carded a three-over 75.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE