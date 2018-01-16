Sports World

Tan misses out but Owen victorious

•National bowler Cherie Tan finished fourth and earned €4,000 (S$6,468) at the Brunswick Ballmaster Open in Finland yesterday after losing 211-268 to Finn Kimmo Lehtonen in the four-kegler final.

On Sunday, Singapore Sports School student Owen Wong became the first Singaporean male bowler to win the Australian Youth Cup in Sydney.

The 15-year-old finished first in a field of 60 bowlers with a high score of 4,258 pinfalls in the Under-21 tournament.

Kizzire wins 2nd title after long play-off

LOS ANGELES • Patton Kizzire parred the sixth play-off hole - the par-three 17th - on Sunday to vanquish James Hahn and seize his second US PGA Tour title of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Kizzire, who won at Mayakoba in Mexico in November, carded a two-under 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under 263 with Hahn (62) after 72 holes.

Hahn had been a perfect 2-0 in previous Tour play-offs, winning both of his titles to date in extra holes.

Asian body's nod for Indonesian Games

JAKARTA • Indonesia's preparations for this year's Asian Games received a thumbs-up from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) yesterday following a two-day inspection of facilities for the first staging of the event across two cities.

The OCA Coordination Committee visited the Sumatran city of Palembang on Saturday and then the capital Jakarta, which last hosted the Games in 1962, a day later. Around 10,000 athletes from the OCA's 45 members are expected to compete across 40 sports at the Aug 18-Sept 2 Games.

Sports icons Regis and Gurney die

LONDON • The sporting world yesterday mourned the loss of trailblazing black England footballer Cyrille Regis, 59, and American auto racing legend Dan Gurney, 68.

Regis scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for West Bromwich Albion and won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987.

Gurney won seven IndyCar, five Nascar and four Formula One races, competing in all three series through much of the 1960s.

