Sports World

Probe into possible fraud in Milan sale

ROME • Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the deal to sell AC Milan to Chinese investors last year was inflated for money-laundering purposes, La Stampa reported yesterday.

Milan prosecutors want to know if the €740 million (S$1.2 billion) paid to Silvio Berlusconi to buy out the seven-time European champions was overvalued in a deliberate move to bring large sums of money into Italy from abroad, the newspaper said.

After more than 30 years in the hands of the media tycoon and former Italian prime minister, the Serie A side were sold on April 13 last year to a group of Chinese investors led by Li Yonghong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rory upbeat on career despite health scare

LONDON • Golf star Rory McIlroy says a heart defect following a virus he contracted in China will not prevent him from challenging again to be world No. 1 and add to his tally of four Majors.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman, who begins his year in Abu Dhabi next week ranked No. 11 in the world, told The Daily Telegraph he does not lose too much sleep over it.

"I have a flat T-wave and I'll have to get an echo (cardiogram) on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year," he said. "For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kerber's Sydney title lifts Melbourne hopes

SYDNEY • Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber continued her resurgence with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ashleigh Barty in the Sydney International final yesterday, giving herself a welcome boost ahead of next week's Australian Open.

The German two-time Grand Slam champion, ranked 22nd in the world after a disappointing 2017 campaign, registered her ninth straight match win in her first individual final since Monterrey in April last year.

REUTERS

Harman in control at half-time in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES • Brian Harman capped a seven-under 63 with an eagle at his final hole on Friday to seize a three-shot lead after the second round of the US PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii.

He rolled in a 17-footer at the par-five ninth for an eagle that gave him a 13-under total of 127. Overnight co-leaders Chris Kirk and Zach Johnson were in a group sharing second place on 130.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Asians fight back to keep lead over Europe

KUALA LUMPUR • Asia made a strong comeback after trailing early to split Saturday's EurAsia Cup foursomes with Europe, as the hosts maintained a one-point lead over the defending champions going into the final day's 12 singles matches.

Trailing 21/2-31/2 after Friday's four-ball, Thomas Bjorn's side quickly erased the deficit and then moved ahead by winning three of the first four matches at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club.

However, the Arjun Atwal-captained Asia team, finished with a flourish by picking up the remaining three points to end the day 61/2-51/2 ahead, retaining their hopes of winning a first EurAsia Cup title in the third edition of the event.

REUTERS