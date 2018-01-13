Sports World: Davis to spearhead Aussie delegation

Davis to spearhead Aussie delegation

The Australian contingent will be led by rising star Cameron Davis at the SMBC Singapore Open next week.

The 22-year-old golfer, who won the Australian Open last November, will join compatriots Robert Allenby, Marcus Fraser, Jordan Zunic, Adam Bland, Terry Pilkadaris, Todd Sinnott and Matthew Griffin at the US$1 million (S$1.33 million) event at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

Romanian referee admits penalty error

BUCHAREST • The Romanian football referee in a fateful World Cup play-off between Switzerland and Northern Ireland in November has admitted making a mistake in awarding the Swiss a match-winning penalty.

Ovidiu Hategan awarded Switzerland a penalty after deeming Corry Evans to have handled inside the area, although replays clearly showed the ball having struck his shoulder.

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez duly converted and the Swiss won the game 1-0. A goalless return leg draw saw the Swiss go through on aggregate.

French league drops goal-line technology

PARIS • The French football league (LFP) has said it has suspended the use of goal-line technology due to a series of errors. The decision covers all competitions under its jurisdiction, including the top-flight Ligue 1 and League Cup.

According to an LFP statement, GoalControl was issued a warning last month over errors made earlier in the season. The move to suspend it came after two more incidents were noted in Wednesday's League Cup matches.

Flores favourite to replace Hughes

LONDON • Quique Sanchez Flores has moved ahead of Martin O'Neill in the race to become Stoke City's next manager with the Spaniard now in pole position to replace Mark Hughes.

The former Watford manager, who now coaches Spanish football club Espanyol, has held positive discussions with Stoke and a verbal offer is believed to have been made to the 52-year-old, who must now decide whether to return to England.

Williams committed to March 5 event

NEW YORK • Serena Williams is on a long layoff from competitive tennis but, on March 5, she is expected to play in a new short-form tournament in New York.

Williams, who gave birth to a daughter on Sept 1 and has pulled out of the Australian Open, could return to the tennis tour somewhere else before that. But she has at least committed to appear in a one-day tiebreaker event at Madison Square Garden together with sister Venus.

Alvarez agrees to rematch with Golovkin

LOS ANGELES • Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has agreed to a May 5 rematch against three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The report said Golovkin's camp was expected to agree to the bout in "the next few days", noting there was no rematch clause for a third fight in the agreement.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw on Sept 16 and the pair have said they wanted a rematch.

