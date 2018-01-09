Sports World: Bolt gets Dortmund trial, has United goal

Bolt gets Dortmund trial, has United goal

PARIS • Sprint legend Usain Bolt, 31, said on Sunday that he hopes to still see his dream of becoming a professional footballer come true when he undergoes a trial at German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund in March.

But the eight-time Olympic gold medallist admitted that he would prefer to play for Manchester United, his favourite team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray has op, aims to be back mid-year

LONDON • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray announced he had hip surgery in Australia on Monday and was hoping to return to competitive tennis in time for the grass-court season midway through the year.

The 30-year-old Scot has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year and last week withdrew from next week's Australian Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lakers win partly quells criticism

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers responded strongly to criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton, snapping a nine-game National Basketball Association losing streak on Sunday with a 132-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points to lead the Lakers, who had not won a game since a Dec 20 victory over the Houston Rockets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Root-less English give up tamely

SYDNEY • Australia ruthlessly extinguished England's resistance to claim an innings and 123-run victory in the fifth Ashes cricket Test and complete a 4-0 series rout on the final day in Sydney.

The beleaguered tourists, with skipper Joe Root weakened by a stomach bug and unable to continue batting, dissolved after lunch, losing their last four wickets for their fourth big defeat of the series.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE