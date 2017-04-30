Sports World: 4-pt lead for Albirex after 3rd win in a row

4-pt lead for Albirex after 3rd win in a row

Albirex Niigata extended their S-League lead after a 4-2 win over Warriors FC at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

Led by a brace from forward Tsubasa Sano (14th, 61st), they stormed to a 4-0 lead before the Warriors replied through Jordan Webb's 67th-minute penalty and Shahril Ishak (78th).

Albirex are unbeaten after seven games and top with 19 points while Warriors drop to fourth on 14.

Chiefs secure narrow win over Sunwolves

HAMILTON (New Zealand) • The Sunwolves fell short despite a late second-half comeback as they lost to the two-time Super Rugby champions Chiefs 20-27 yesterday.

Trailing 3-20 at the break, the Japanese side, co-based in Singapore, then scored two tries to cut the deficit at the Waikato Stadium. The Sunwolves (1-8) travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares next Saturday.

4 nations keen to host 2022 C'wealth Games

LONDON • Four countries, including Malaysia and Australia, have expressed interest in replacing Durban as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Canada and Britain also indicated they would be willing to stage the competition after Games chiefs stripped Durban of the event last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE