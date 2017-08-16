Sports World: $38 deals to KL from Games travel partner

$38 deals to KL from Games travel partner

Traveloka, the official online travel partner of Kuala Lumpur 2017 (the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games), is offering exclusive deals, with savings up to 30 per cent for selected flights, and up to 40 per cent for hotel stays with their partners in light of the ongoing Games.

In a bid to encourage Singaporeans and those around the region to support their athletes, flights from Singapore to KL are going from as low as $38 and hotels from $21 per night.

The deals are available from now until Aug 31. For more information, please visit bit.ly/traveloka-seagames2017

Tevez dispensation to fly to Argentina

HONG KONG • Carlos Tevez has been granted a return to his native Argentina for treatment on a calf injury, but only after agreeing in writing to return to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua before the end of the month.

Speculation has been mounting in local media that the footballer was attempting to orchestrate a move back to Boca Juniors, who sold the 33-year-old forward to Shenhua for €11 million (S$17 million) in January.

REUTERS

Feghouli leaves West Ham for Galatasaray

ISTANBUL • Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has agreed to join Turkish side Galatasaray from West Ham on a five-year deal, the Istanbul football club announced on Monday.

Galatasaray will pay West Ham a fee of €4.25 million (S$6.8 million) while the player will receive an annual pay of €3.85 million plus bonuses.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New dad Matsuyama no longer a bachelor

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • Hideki Matsuyama announced on Monday that he has been married since January and is now a father, news which caught Japanese media and fans by surprise.

Although numerous Japanese reporters follow Matsuyama every second of the day that he spends on a golf course, the world No. 2 was able to keep his nuptials and fatherhood under wraps for months. He said in a statement his child, a girl, was born last month, but did not reveal details of the identity of his wife.

REUTERS