S'pore's quest for success to get tougher

A largely transitional Singapore team will return from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with at least three golds - Singapore are involved in two table tennis finals today - but the quest for medals at major multi-sports Games will only get harder.

Besides the usual powerhouses like China, South Korea and Japan at the Asian Games in August, the Republic will also have to contend with another rising force.

India have established themselves as a world power in badminton, are pulling away in shooting and are now making strides in table tennis. Their progress "will be a challenge for us in these three key sports", noted Singapore Sports Institute's head of high performance sports Richard Gordon.

Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee had set a pre-Games target of winning all seven golds on offer.

But her charges, led by world No. 4 and multiple Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei, have since surrendered four of the six titles they captured in Glasgow four years ago - in the team events, men's doubles and the women's singles.

It was the first time Team Singapore, who finished second, had not won the women's team crown since the sport was introduced at the 2002 edition.

The men came fourth in the doubles and team events, the first time Singapore, did not secure a medal in this category.

39 Team Singapore's first-time Commonwealth Games competitors.

India, who finished the last Games with only a silver in table tennis, have claimed so far both the team titles and women's singles.

Singapore chef de mission Mark Chay, in his review of Singapore's performance at the Gold Coast Games, noted: "India has a structured programme and it's showing results. It's very serious about doing well in table tennis and badminton... When you are champions, everyone is studying how you play, trying to beat you.

"India was probably more prepared for us, its players determined and hungry."

Despite having to deal with the fallout after two of their athletes were suspended and sent home for for breaching the Games' "no-needle" policy, India's on-field activities have been successful. They are poised to finish third in the medal standings, their highest spot for an away Games.

Team Singapore also had to deal with a drug controversy with para-sprinter Mohammad Khairi Ishak, who was due to compete in Australia, receiving a four-year ban for doping although this is subject to appeal.

Chay was joined by Gordon and Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Chris Chan yesterday at the Games Village.

While none wanted to grade the 59-strong Singapore contingent, they proclaimed themselves satisfied with the overall showing. They stressed that despite the current haul of three gold, two silver and two bronze medals being less than the 2014 Glasgow Games (8-5-4) and only shooter Martina Veloso and para-powerlifter Kalai Vanen setting new personal bests, there were encouraging signs ahead of the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asiad in Indonesia and beyond.

More than two-thirds, or 39 athletes, of the team here are first-time competitors at the quadrennial event. Besides the male paddlers, the badminton (the 10-member squad have an average age of of just 22.1) and shooting (eight of the 17 are Games debutants) teams are untested at this level.

Chan said: "The whole badminton team are very promising. Not just the men's doubles or (Loh) Kean Yew (in men's singles). I've watched the rest and it's very exciting. They've got a quite balanced squad. And Kean Yew, he's so confident with his strokes, net play. The way he plays, (there's) no stress."

Chay also singled out teenagers para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong, 19, and Veloso, 18, for special praise. The former clinched a bronze in the men's S7 50m freestyle. It was Singapore's first medal in para sports at the Games, which since 2002, have included para sports in their programme.

Veloso won the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle prone events and is the only shooter at the Gold Coast Games to claim two titles.

With one fourth-placed, three fifth-placed and three sixth-placed finishes, that tally could have been higher. Team Singapore progressed to seven finals of the 13 events they contested at the Belmont Shooting Centre and had seven shooters enter the finals as the fourth-best or better qualifiers. Yet only Veloso finished on the podium.

That rate of conversion can be improved, noted Gordon, with better preparation to deal with the stress of the knockout format of finals.

"But at least they're getting there, which is a step forward from where we've been (in 2014 Singapore made only five shooting finals).

"The encouraging thing is we've got depth in shooters. We just need some work to do to convert those finalists into medallists."

Aside from nerves, the timing of the Games was also important to consider. Gordon said: "It's held before the Asian Games, which is a factor. That's too early in our season.

"We're looking for peaks in August. The Asian Games are very important for us moving forward. I'd rather they peak then than peak in April."