S'pore swimmers warm to competition pool

For Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho, the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games "feels like a holiday" so far.

Since the 25-year-old arrived in Australia last Sunday with coach Stephan Widmer and team-mates Darren Lim and Quah Ting Wen, they have been housed in the Games Village near Griffith University, where they have access to a 24-hour food hall, recreation room and amenities such as a hair salon.