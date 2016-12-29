S'pore sides third in handball tournament

Brandon Khoo taking a shot for Singapore's men's national development handball team during their narrow 19-18 win over Hong Kong University of Science and Technology yesterday.

It was the final day of the Singapore Handball Open Tournament at the Sengkang Sports Hall. Uzbekistan's Under-18 sides won both the men's and women's round-robin competitions, which lasted three days.

The tournament featured 13 teams from Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan. Both Singapore sides came third.