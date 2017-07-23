S'pore in mix to top CYG swim chart

With one day remaining in the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) swimming competition, Team Singapore swimmers are aiming to finish as the nation with the most swimming medals.

On Friday, they grabbed seven medals in the Bahamas, including golds from Quah Jing Wen in the girls' 100m butterfly and the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay.

In the swimming medal charts, they share top spot with New Zealand on 15 medals. England and South Africa are joint-third on 14.

Jing Wen, 16, added the girls' 100m fly gold to her 50m fly and 100m freestyle golds on Friday.

She clocked a personal best of 59.92sec to clinch the win, ahead of England's Ciara Bridget Schlosshan (1min 0.14sec) and New Zealand's Hannah Frances Bates (1:01.27).

Her previous personal best in the event was 1:00.28 set in June 2016.

Jing Wen said: "I am very happy to win three gold medals. I just wanted to have fun and test myself against swimmers from around the world. I kept the same routine for every race and I'm delighted."

She also helped the Singapore mixed relay team including Jonathan Tan, Natasha Ong and Darren Chua - to the 4x100m freestyle title.

The team won the race in 3:36.01, beating England (3:36.17) and Scotland (3:37.05).

Samuel Khoo and Dylan Koo won silvers in the boys' 100m breaststroke and 100m fly respectively.

Christie Chue, Ong Jung Yi and Francis Fong also clinched bronzes for Team Singapore.

Christie set a personal best in the girls' 100m breast with a timing of 1:11.07, while Jung Yi and Francis both placed third in the 100m fly and 200m backstroke respectively.