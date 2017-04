Singapore's 49erFX sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low finished ninth out of 20 boats at the Sailing World Cup leg in Hyeres, France.

They were also the top Asians, finishing above Japan's Chika Hatae and Hiroka Itakura, who were 10th.

The field included sailors from traditional powerhouses like Britain, as well as reigning Olympic champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze from Brazil.

With the result, the Singapore duo qualified for next month's series final in Santander, Spain.