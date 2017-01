Singapore's International Olympic Committee executive board member Ng Ser Miang receiving a souvenir gift from Gou Zhongwen, the newly elected president of the Chinese Olympic Committee during their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Gou, who is chief of the General Administration of Sport of China, has pledged to continue improving relations between Chinese and Singapore sports.

Both he and Ng also held discussions over Beijing's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.