Speed Skating: Lucas Ng wins 1,000m race to complete clean sweep of individual titles

SINGAPORE - Top national short-track speed skater Lucas Ng completed a clean sweep of individual titles at the MapleZ South-east Asian Short Track Trophy at The Rink at JCube on Sunday (Jan 8).

The 28-year-old Singaporean, who is now training full time in South Korea, won the 1,000m race on the second day of the competition, clocking 2min 1.374sec to edge out closest rival Wong De-Vin of Malaysia, who finished in 2:01.653.

Earlier on Saturday (Jan 7), Ng had also beaten Wong to win the 500m and 1,500m events.

But in the men's 3,000m relay final, Ng and his relay team-mates Lim Jun Hao, Miki Chong and Chua Qi En clocked 4:59.600 to come in second behind Indonesia (4:51.940).

The two-day competition ended with Singapore winning 17 gold medals, one more than Malaysia. Thailand and Indonesia won seven and four golds respectively.

A total of 83 competitors competed across nine junior, senior individual and relay categories. Singapore was represented by a contingent of 26 skaters.

A total of 10 SEA Games qualification spots in ice skating are up for grabs for Singapore's speed skaters. The top five male and female skaters after Jan 21's national time trials will then be nominated to the Singapore National Olympic Council for their consideration to be selected for August's SEA Games.

Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong believes that Singapore's athletes could gauge of how much the region's skaters have improved from the weekend's event.

She said: "The standards across the region keep improving, not just Singapore's. We've sent our skaters overseas to train, but other countries have also done that. So this event was a good way for us to see how much our neighbours have improved too."