Special Olympics: 70 athletes take part in the Ultimate Grit Challenge to try their hand at different sports

SINGAPORE - Over 70 athletes from Special Olympics (SO) Singapore took part in the Ultimate Grit Challenge by Infocredit Cares at the Singapore Sports Hub on Saturday morning (Sept 2). Athletes had the opportunity to partake in modified versions of sporting activities, including CrossFit and street soccer.

The event was supported by social enterprise Love Action Project, and was designed to present the beneficiaries at SO Singapore with new sporting experiences.

Mr William Lim, managing director at Infocredit Holdings said: "Many Special Olympics athletes face social stigma and discrimination due to learning difficulties and vocational problems caused by cognitive delays. Through the Ultimate Grit Challenge, we hope to bring across the message of self-esteem, opportunity, and inclusion, as well as form new friendships with the beneficiaries at SO Singapore.

"With the SEA Games and the 2017 Asean Para Games taking place across August to September, we wanted to take this opportunity to present similar experiences to the beneficiaries at Special Olympics Singapore," said Mr Joe Tan, co-founder of Love Action Project.

"In addition to the support of the staff at Infocredit Holdings, we have also partnered various sports organisations to provide modified versions of each activity so that both low and high-functioning athletes have the opportunity to participate and enjoy a fun day out to try new activities."

Mr Oon Jin Teik, acting chief executive officer of the Singapore Sports Hub said: "We are thrilled to be the venue partner of the Ultimate Grit Challenge. The community spaces located throughout the Singapore Sports Hub are built to foster social interaction and for everyone to come and be active together. Through this partnership, we hope that the beneficiaries can bond through fun sporting experiences, create special memories at the Sports Hub and inspire others to build a more inclusive society."