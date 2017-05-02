Snooker: Mark Selby comeback earns third world snooker crown

England's Mark Selby poses for a photograph with the trophy, his daughter Sofia Maria and wife Vikki, after beating Scotland's John Higgins in the World Championship Snooker final at The Crucible in Sheffield, northern England on May 1, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (Reuters) - England's Mark Selby produced a magnificent comeback to beat John Higgins 18-15 in the final of the world snooker championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Monday and win the global crown for the third time.

The champion from Leicester had found himself 10-4 down at one point on Sunday after an uncharacteristically poor day at the table and was staring at defeat in the 35-frame final against Scotland's four-time winner Higgins.

Yet a superb performance on Sunday illustrated exactly why the 33-year-old world No. 1 Selby has become recognised as one of the finest match players the game has seen as he battled back to dominate and record his third win in four years.

