Sailing: Smooth sailing as two-book set can now be downloaded free

A two-volume set of books about the development of sailing in Singapore is now available online for free download.

Titled Upwind and Winning, the books are also about the physicality and psyche of human endeavour.

Both books, published by Magic Dragon Media with the support of SingaporeSailing, were launched in December 2015 during SingaporeSailing's 50th anniversary celebration.

Funded by International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang, the books comprise 414 pages in total, and contain 513 photographs and other images.

Ng, a former national sailor, was a vice-president of ISAF, now known as World Sailing. The chairman of the Singapore Olympic Foundation said: "This book is like a passion project.

"Documenting the sport of sailing on such a magnitude was never attempted before. Sailing has long existed on our shores, dating back to the 1800s.

"I hope Singaporeans will enjoy reading and learn more about how a sport like sailing evolved through history, and continues to be relevant in today's society.

"My hope is that sailing will one day become our national sport."

Some 1,500 copies of the books have been printed for free distribution among the sailing community in Singapore.

The books can be downloaded at www.sailing.org.sg.