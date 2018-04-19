Slots still available for Eat And Ride

Slots are still available for Saturday's Eat And Ride session, which is the first build-up activity for this year's The Straits Times Run.

The cafe bike trail, which will be tackled at a leisurely pace, will see participants make three pit stops at cafes while negotiating the scenic north-east of Singapore.

The trail starts at Punggol Park, before participants wind their way along the panoramic Punggol Waterway area, with stops at cafes along Tebing Lane, Punggol Settlement and Seletar Aerospace Park.

All participants will be provided with a bicycle from oBike, and a shuttle bus will ferry them back to Punggol Park after the event.

The trail's first stop will be at Seoul Good, where participants can satiate their appetite with Korean fried chicken wings and iced tea.

How to register

• Registration for Eat And Ride is open to all ST Run participants. • Go to www.straitstimesrun.com to register for the bike trail by noon tomorrow, in the Pre-run Activities & Workshops section under the Race Info tab. • Successful registrants will have to pay a $5 fee, which will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

They then ride on to Punggol Settlement to chill out with some chendol, courtesy of Inspirit House.

The last stop will be at The Summerhouse, which is not only noted for its food and beverage offerings, but also for being Instagram-worthy owing to its scenic setting at the Seletar Aerospace Park.

The build-up to the sixth edition of the ST Run on Sept 23 will feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

They include a Bounce Fit trampoline session on May 5, a CrossFit session at Innervate Fitness on June 17 and a cardio three-way session at TripleFit on July 22.