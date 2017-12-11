Skater Cheyenne Goh is Senior Ladies champion at Australian Open Championships

SINGAPORE - Less than three weeks after cementing her spot as Singapore's first Winter Olympian, short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh's star continued to shine as she was crowned the Senior Ladies Champion at the Dec 8-10 Australian Open Championships.

Over 110 skaters from eight countries competed across six divisions at the competition, which was held in Melbourne.

The 18-year-old Goh, together with three other Singapore skaters, competed in four different age divisions with each skater needing to race in three distances, followed by a super final. Points were then accumulated for a skater's overall divisional classification.

Goh, who was named The Straits Times' Star of the Month for November, finished first in all the Senior Ladies events - the 1,500m, which she will compete in at February's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics; 500m, 1,500m and the 3,000m super final.

Fellow Singaporean Amelia Chua, 11, was third in the Midget Ladies category while 13-year-old Amelia Soo placed fifth in the Subjunior Ladies division. Teenager Victoria Chin, 15, was ranked seventh in the Junior Ladies category.

National coach Chun Lee Kyung, a four-time Olympic champion, noted that the championships was a "good experience" for Singapore's youth and senior skaters.

"As we will be gearing up our youth development programme to help (our junior skaters) realise their potential, exposure to such races will be valuable in helping them prepare for even bigger competitions. Racing will help them learn their strengths and weaknesses so they can work on fixing any flaws through training and practice," she added.

"For Cheyenne, this was also good competition practice as she continues to prepare for the Winter Olympics."