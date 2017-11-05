Singapore's Mark and Timothy Lee claim synchronised 3m springboard bronze at Fina Diving Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - National divers Mark and Timothy Lee won bronze at the Fina Diving Grand Prix's Singapore leg on Sunday (Nov 5), in their first competition since the August SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The twins' score of 366 in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event put them behind South Korean champions Kim Yeong Nam and Woo Haram (438.18) and second-placed Russian brothers Viacheslav and Evgenii Novoselov (396.9).

Still, the 23-year-old Singaporeans were pleased with their performance at the OCBC Aquatics Centre, especially as it was just their third time performing a synchronised dive since the SEA Games.

They had taken a two-week break after the biennial Games, after which they had focused on fine-tuning their basics and getting their strength back, said Mark.

He added: "Trusting in those process goals ultimately will lead to a positive outcome, and winning at home always feels a little bit sweeter than winning anywhere else."

Tim said: "This competition is a build-up to see where we stand and it's the first for the season, so there wasn't as much expectation to perform.

"It's quite good to see that with the limited amount of preparation that we had, we managed to perform above average and to win a medal on home ground on top of that, I can't ask for anything more."

The duo leave for Gold Coast tonight, where the next leg of the Fina Diving Grand Prix is held.