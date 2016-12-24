Singapore's athletes reveal their hopes, dreams and targets for 2017

Michelle Sng, 29, high jumper

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I won't be training on either day because they fall on Sunday and Sundays are my rest days (if it was any other day, I'm pretty sure I would be training).

Q What's your goal for next year?

A I want to break the national record (1.84m) and better my result from the previous SEA Games (bronze in 2015) at the KL Games.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A To remain equanimous in all situations, no matter what life throws at me.

Leonard Ong, 24, windsurfer

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A Don't think so. At most I'll hit the gym in the morning to ready myself to feast in the evening.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A I'd like to increase my memory. There is a saying, 'The quality of your life is how much you remember.' Don't test my memory though.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A To eat more and increase my fitness endurance. What is life without good food? It's equally important to have good recovery meals too.

Yip Pin Xiu, 24, para swimmer

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I've been on a break since Rio (Paralympics). I have swum a couple of times a week and gone to the gym to keep my fitness up but it's just a period of time where we refresh our minds and body. I'll be back next year and will probably train on my own on New Year's Day.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A To finish my bachelor's degree (at Singapore Management University's School of Social Sciences) and train towards the Asean Para Games and World Championships. As for the big picture, (I hope) to be fearless of what the future holds.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A Focus on my priorities and aim to be better than I was.

Alvinia Ow Yong, 29, rugby sevens player

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's day?

A We are on Christmas break now and have New Year's Day off.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A For Singapore to break into the top four in Asia women's rugby.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A Staying injury-free.

Jasmine Ser, 26, shooter

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I'm supposed to (laughs). But on New Year's Day, the range is closed. On Christmas Day I will do two hours in the morning.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A To improve my prone score in the 50m rifle three-positions. It's supposed to be the easiest position to score from, but it's one of my weak points.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A To be physically fitter and stronger. I go once a week to the gym but next year I must go more often to build core strength.

Saiyidah Aisyah, 28, rower

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A Yes, I will be!

Q What's your goal for next year?

A To work on my technique on water, sharpen my mental skills, lose weight to become a lightweight rower again.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A To give more whenever I can.

Dipna Lim Prasad, 25, track runner

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I will be in New Zealand on Christmas Day and training. And back in Singapore on New Year's Day and also training in the afternoon.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A To get on the podium again at the SEA Games in the 400m hurdles. It's scary because I haven't hurdled all of 2016 due to an injury so it's a tall order. I'm also trying to perfect my running technique.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A I've never made one because I don't think we should reserve setting new goals or resolutions for the new year.

Tiffany Teo, 27, MMA fighter

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A Yes, I'll be training on both days.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A Maintain my undefeated record and get a shot at a One Championship title belt.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A I would like to improve on my BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) and MMA (mixed martial arts) skills.

Mervyn Toh, 24, canoeist

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I will be flying off for an overseas stint with the team for two weeks of cross training.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A Go a little bit more than what I do in my previous training. For example, I'll try to paddle more by, say 500m or 1km per week, in the following week. For an exercise, I'll try to do one or two reps (repetitions) more.

Q Do you have a New Year's resolution?

A Cut down on sugary food. Currently, I eat chocolate and ice cream sometimes more than once a week. But I'm trying to keep it to once a week. There's research that shows that for endurance athletes, it's not very good to rely on these sugary foods that you consume, rather than what your body already has.

Leon Kwek, 20, Singapore Slingers basketball player

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A We don't have training on Christmas and New Year but I need to keep myself in shape. So I will go for my routine 4km runs which I usually do during off-season, and shoot some hoops by myself.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A Manage my time better. My girlfriend actually gave me a planner. I tried planning this year but it didn't work out because I was lazy. This year, I will plan a week's schedule in advance so that I will not neglect spending time with my family.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A Eat more fruit and stay injury-free for the season.

Shayna Ng, 27, bowler

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A Unfortunately I won't be training on Christmas and New Year. We've had a long year of competitions. So now I'm on a break and will start on Jan 2.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A To recover fully from the exertions of 2016 and qualify for next year's SEA Games.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A It's actually quite simple - I want to stay injury-free. As I grow older I feel like I strain my muscles more easily, so I feel that being injury-free is the key to success.

Timothy Lee, 22, diver

Q Will you be training on Christmas and New Year's Day?

A I won't be training as I'll be overseas.

Q What's your goal for next year?

A Winning gold in the SEA Games next year with my twin brother Mark. We're also looking forward to participating in the world championships in Budapest.

Q Do you have a new year's resolution?

A I've learnt a number of useful and important skills from the competitions I took part in this year and I'll be applying it to future competitions.

Compiled by Alvin Chia, Jonathan Wong, Rohit Brijnath and Chua Siang Yee