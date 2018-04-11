Singaporeans in action today

Published
48 min ago

BADMINTON

Men Singles round of 32: Ryan Ng, Loh Kean Yew, doubles round of 32: Terry Hee/Danny Bawa Chrisnanta

Women Singles round of 32: Grace Chua, Yeo Jia Min, doubles round of 32: Ong Ren-ne/Crystal Wong

Mixed doubles round of 32: Crystal Wong/Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han, Jason Wong/Ong Ren-ne

DIVING

Men 1m springboard: Mark Lee

LAWN BOWLS

Men Fours prelim: v Brunei

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Individual All around qualification: Aiko Tan

SHOOTING

Men 50m pistol: Gai Bin, Lim Swee Hon, Poh Lip Meng

TABLE TENNIS

Men Singles round of 32: Gao Ning, Pang Xue Jie, Ethan Poh, doubles round of 32: Koen Pang/Ethan Poh, Gao Ning/Pang Xue Jie

Women Singles round of 32: Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan

Mixed Doubles round of 64: Beh Kun Ting/Zhang Wanling, round of 32: Gao Ning/Yu Mengyu, Ethan Poh/Lin Ye, Pang Xue Jie/Zhou Yihan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 11, 2018, with the headline 'Singaporeans in action today'.
