Singapore to host inaugural Asian Indoor Tug of War Championships

SINGAPORE - Singapore will play host to some of the top tug-of-war teams in Asia, as it gears up to host the inaugural Asian Indoor Tug of War Championships at Republic Polytechnic on Saturday (Aug 12).

Organised by Singapore Athletics, 15 teams from seven countries, including world championships silver medallist Taiwan and powerhouse China, will be competing to be crowned the first Asian champions.

Singapore Athletics (SA) has had a tug-of-war division since 2012, with the Tug of War International Federation overseeing the sport at a global level and participants have to follow a strict set of rules.

Matches feature two teams of eight, attempting to pull a rope 2m in their direction. There are also guidelines on outfits such as footwear that have to be followed, as well as specific weight categories similar to boxing.

Saturday's Asian championships will feature the men's 640kg category, meaning the total weight of the eight participants have to be within 640kg during Friday's (Aug 11) weigh-in.

Said SA's tug-of-war chairman Terry Tan: "We hope to promote the sport in Singapore as it is a good way to encourage community bonding. At the same time, we want to establish good ties among Asian countries in the sport so that hopefully we can see it in the SEA or Asian Games in the future."

The day-long competition starts at 9am with the preliminary rounds, and will be attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman, as the guest of honour.