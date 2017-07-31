Swimming: Singapore students get lift out of trip to Budapest

The Singapore students with (front row, from right) Ambassador Ng, May Schooling, Deputy Speaker Jakab, Joseph and Colin Schooling with Jasmine and Jimmy Teo, the Schoolings' friends.
The Singapore students with (front row, from right) Ambassador Ng, May Schooling, Deputy Speaker Jakab, Joseph and Colin Schooling with Jasmine and Jimmy Teo, the Schoolings' friends.PHOTO: SIMONE CASTROVILLARI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
50 min ago
jonwong@sph.com.sg

Eight Singaporean student-athletes got a chance to meet Joseph Schooling yesterday, a day after he won a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly at the swimming World Championships in Budapest.

The youths, aged 15 to 23, were selected for the fully sponsored trip to the Hungarian capital under Lifting Dreams, a new initiative started by Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Hungary Ng Shin Ein, who had hoped that the trip would inspire the youngsters, especially those from low-income or less-accomplished families.

They joined Ms Ng, Schooling and his parents Colin and May at the city's Parliament House for an hour-long private tour and also met Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Istvan Jakab.

The youths later had dinner with the Olympic champion. They had also received tickets to watch his race on Saturday.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

It was Hanisa Karim's first trip to Europe and the 16-year-old Gan Eng Seng School student was thrilled.

She said: "Getting to watch Joseph race was really special. We were all nervous for him."

Jonathan Wong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2017, with the headline 'Singapore students get a lift out of trip to Budapest'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice