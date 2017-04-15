Singapore Rugby Sevens: Defending champions Kenya recover to reach Cup quarter-finals

Frank Wanyama of Kenya running the ball against Argentina on Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament, on April 15, 2017.
Frank Wanyama of Kenya running the ball against Argentina on Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament, on April 15, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
7 hours ago
SINGAPORE -Defending HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Series champions Kenya have another shot at winning a second world series title on Sunday (April 16), after beating Samoa 17-7 on Saturday (April 15) to book their spot in the Cup quarter-finals.

Kenya won their opener 22-7 against Argentina, but lost 7-29 to Australia. The latter are top of the Pool C after winning all their group matches.

The other teams that have qualified for the Cup quarter-finals are Olympic champions Fiji and Canada from Pool A, series leader South Africa and England (Pool B), and reigning back-to-back overall series winner New Zealand and USA (Pool D).

Said Kenya's captain Andrew Amonde: "Our main target is to win this trophy again. This is an excellent team that can pick up from where they left off very easily, and I expect them to do the same tomorrow and play very well."

