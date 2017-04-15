Singapore Rugby Sevens: Defending champions Kenya recover to reach Cup quarter-finals

SINGAPORE -Defending HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Series champions Kenya have another shot at winning a second world series title on Sunday (April 16), after beating Samoa 17-7 on Saturday (April 15) to book their spot in the Cup quarter-finals.

Kenya won their opener 22-7 against Argentina, but lost 7-29 to Australia. The latter are top of the Pool C after winning all their group matches.

The other teams that have qualified for the Cup quarter-finals are Olympic champions Fiji and Canada from Pool A, series leader South Africa and England (Pool B), and reigning back-to-back overall series winner New Zealand and USA (Pool D).

Said Kenya's captain Andrew Amonde: "Our main target is to win this trophy again. This is an excellent team that can pick up from where they left off very easily, and I expect them to do the same tomorrow and play very well."