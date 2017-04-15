Singapore reach SEA 7s finals again

Singapore's rugby sevens players will once again share the stage with the likes of Olympic champions Fiji at the National Stadium today.

Both the men's and women's teams won all their group stage matches yesterday at the South-east Asia (SEA) 7s tournament to reach the final.

The Republic's men will take on Malaysia for the trophy, while the women face Thailand in a repeat of last year's final. Both local sides lost to Thailand at last year's inaugural SEA 7s edition.

In the men's event, Singapore's A side posted wins against the Philippines (17-5), Brunei (17-5) and Indonesia (48-0) at the Yio Chu Kang stadium, while their female counterparts beat the Philippines (27-0) and Indonesia (32-0) in the group stage, before notching a 29-5 win against Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Men's captain Marah Ishraf is relishing the prospect of facing an in-form Malaysia, who shocked defending champions Thailand 24-0 to top Group A.

He said: "It's important for us to stay composed and not let the occasion overwhelm us. As long as we play as a team, nothing can bring us down. Tomorrow is going to be one hell of a game, and we're going to give it our best."

Women's captain Alvinia Ow Yong said her team-mates will aim to build on their strong outing. She said: "It's been a year since we last met Thailand and both teams have been training hard, so tomorrow's match will be a good one to watch.

"It's a rare opportunity (to play at the National Stadium), and we'll go out there and do our best."

The SEA 7s final takes place at 4.56pm. A valid Singapore Sevens ticket is needed for entry.

Nicole Chia