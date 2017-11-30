Squash: Singapore Open to include two Squash 57 events

The upcoming Singapore Squash Open will include, for the first time, two Squash 57 events for men and women aged 40 and above.

Formerly known as racquetball,it is played with a larger ball - which has a maximum diameter of 57mm, compared to 40mm for a squash ball - and a shorter racket.

It is "a popular introduction to squash and can keep generations of players fit and active, and playing on court well into later years", according to an article on the World Squash Federation website.

The new events will be among 10 offered in the tournament, which will be held at the Kallang Squash Centre from Dec 5-10.

The men's Squash 57 competition will be headlined by local great Zainal Abidin, while Cecilia Lee heads the women's event.

"I am not expecting anything in terms of results; there are younger, stronger and better players," said former world No. 6 Zainal, who turns 60 next month.

"What is more important is to participate, to support the event by playing, and to meet up with old friends."

The tournament will also feature the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Men's Challenger 5 event, which has attracted participants from nine teams - hosts Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, India, Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Pakistan. Players from Zimbabwe and Scotland are on the reserve list.

Hong Kong's Henry Leung and Chris Lo, and Malaysia's Valentino Bong and Elvinn Keo are the top four seeds in this event, which also features Singapore's Vivian Rhamanan and Chua Man Chin.

In addition, six other Singaporeans, including SEA Games men's team gold medallists Samuel Kang, Pang Ka Hoe and Benedict Chan, will play in the Men's Challenger 5 qualifiers.

Lim Say Heng