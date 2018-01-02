Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship now open for application

SINGAPORE - Application for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim (SOF-PL) Scholarship for young athletes has opened on Tuesday (Jan 2).

There are four categories which award varying cash amounts: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

Applicants have to meet a set of criteria such as achieving consistent results in relevant sports competitions to be eligible for the SOF-PL Scholarship. Majority of the recipients hail from financially challenged backgrounds and demonstrate potential to excel in the sports they play.

To date, more than 2,000 scholarships of more than $5.6 million have been awarded to young athletes to pursue their sporting goals. A total of 335 athletes in the Primary (43), Secondary (95), Tertiary (148) and under-18 High Performance (49) categories qualified for the SOF-PL Scholarship in 2017.

Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, the first Singaporean to qualify for the Winter Olympics in February, is a recipient in the under-18 High Performance category.

Other outstanding athletes who qualified under the same category include fencer Lau Ywen and synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh who are both SEA Games gold medallists.

Applicants can now apply online at www.sof.sg. Applications close Jan 31, 4 pm.