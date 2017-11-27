Singapore and Cambodia NOCs sign MOU to promote sports

SINGAPORE - A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Monday (Nov 27) to promote sports.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin and Thong Khon, president of Cambodia's National Olympic Committee and the country's Minister for Tourism, inked a six-year agreement from 2017 to 2023 at Mandarin Oriental Singapore. The signing ceremony was witnessed by International Olympic Committee board member Ng Ser Miang.

The MOU entails exchange of visits and combined training between the national teams of both countries, as well as the exchange of officials, staff, trainers, judges, experts and scientists for participation in seminars, courses and consultations.

Both organisations will also encourage the sharing of knowledge in sports medicine and sports science.

Said Mr Tan, who is also Speaker of Parliament: "This Memorandum of Understanding with the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia signifies the opportunities present for bilateral cooperation in sport development and the progress we have made together as a region.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with our colleagues at the Cambodia NOC, and look forward to grow in tandem with them."

Thong Khon said the partnership was important to Cambodia as the country prepares to host its first SEA Games in 2023, adding: "We are pleased to partner the SNOC in an MOU to develop our sports teams and expertise together."