Silver for injury-hit artistic gymnasts

Despite losing one member of their squad to injury less than a week before the start of the SEA Games, the Singapore women's artistic gymnastics team retained their silver medal yesterday.

The quintet of Nadine Joy Nathan, 17; Kelsie Muir, 18; Zeng Qiyan, 19; Mei Togawa, 16, and Colette Chan, 17, scored a total of 190.050 points to claim the silver in the six-team competition.

Malaysia, whose line-up included five of the six members of their gold-winning team from 2015, retained their crown comfortably with 200.950 points.

A four-member Indonesia team, who had just two competitors in the same event in 2015, won the bronze with 186.850 points.

The total score was derived by tabulating the four best individual scores for each apparatus (floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and vault).

Zeng and Colette qualified for the uneven bars final, which will be held this morning at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Zeng, along with Nadine, who competed at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, also qualified for the floor exercise and balance beam finals.

2 Debutantes in Singapore's women's artistic gymnastics team.

A fracture of the left ankle had forced Tan Sze En to withdraw from the SEA Games squad. The 16-year-old injured herself last Tuesday during a training session. Even though she did not compete, she was in Kuala Lumpur to support her team-mates.

Mei and Colette are making their SEA Games debuts.