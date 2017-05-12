Silat: Singapore gears up for KL SEA Games with two golds in Belgium Open

SINGAPORE - Singapore's contingent of 14 silat exponents won two gold, eight silver and a bronze medal at the Belgium Open Pencak Silat Championship which ended last Sunday (May 7).

Among the countries that competed at the two-day meet included Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, all of whom used the event as a warm-up for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.

Despite their medal-winning performances, Singapore Silat Federation's chief executive Sheik Alau'ddin said that there still was room for improvement as his athletes gear up for the Aug 19-30 Games in Malaysia.

At the last Games on home soil, Singapore won one gold, one silver and six bronze medals. The gold came from Muhammad Nur Alfian, who won the Class F (75kg) event.

The silat team will be looking to outdo Singapore's highest gold medal haul at the SEA games - three, achieved in 1999 and 2003.