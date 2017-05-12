Sign up for two runs to get bonus giveaway

Participants of both The Straits Times Run and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) can look forward to more than aiming for new personal goals this year.

As an added incentive, the first 3,000 participants who register for both the ST Run and the SCSM will receive an exclusive dry bag, thanks to a partnership between the two runs.

The 10-litre waterproof bag will be given to those who sign up for any category of the July 16 ST Run and either the SCSM's half or full marathon races.

They need to register for the Dec 2-3 SCSM by Sept 15 to be eligible for the specially designed gift.

A gift redemption letter will be sent to eligible participants via e-mail, and they can then redeem the gift at the SCSM race-pack collection expo later this year.

The dry-bag giveaway follows the launch of an eight-month training programme to help runners prepare for both events. The programme is helmed by national marathoner and 2013 SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren and is featured every Saturday in The Straits Times.

From now until the December SCSM, runners can also look forward to training runs and activities.

For example, ST Run participants can join a free spinning class at True Fitness' spin studio on May 20.

The session is a high-energy indoor-cycling workout that is accompanied by pumping music and lights.

The freebies and fringe activities are among the features that set the ST Run apart from the rest of the running events.

Registration is open for the ST Run, which will feature three categories: the 5km family run, the 10km and the 18.45km.

Said 45-year-old bank executive Linda Ismail, who has taken part in the previous two editions of the ST Run: "Nowadays, the goodie bags for runs do not have many goodies inside. They are mostly just flyers and papers, yet the fees are increasing.

"But ST Run is always worth the money. They've always come up with new things to entertain participants and make a run less boring."

For the first time since the event's first edition in 2013, all routes will end at the Padang. Runners will go past iconic sights such as Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer.

