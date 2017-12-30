Shot of inspiration

Nothing moved me more this year than seeing a young woman cry on an August morning in Malaysia.

National shooter Jasmine Ser had, on her final shot, lost the 10m air rifle SEA Games title to team-mate Martina Veloso.

The next day, Ser claimed an unlikely gold in the 50m rifle three positions final after a remarkable comeback and immediately broke down.

Sport is often cruel and occasionally redemptive. Watching Ser sob uncontrollably was a reminder how invested athletes are in pursuing their passion. They care, sometimes obsessively, but in doing so also inspire us to seek our best selves.