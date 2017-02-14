Short-track speed skaters, figure skaters and ice hockey team make up Singapore's largest-ever contingent for Asian Winter Games

SINGAPORE -Singapore will be represented by 22 athletes across three winter sports at this weekend's Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan - its biggest winter sports team so far.

Short-track speed skater Lucas Ng, 28, was the sole Singaporean athlete at the 2011 Asian Winter Games in Astana & Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This year, the 28-year-old will be joined by fellow short-track skater Cheyenne Goh, figure skaters Chloe Ing and Yu Shuran, and 18 members of the men's national ice hockey team.

Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong is relishing the prospect of a larger Team Singapore contingent at the Games.

"Ice skating as a competitive sport in Singapore has made significant progress in the last few years," she said.

"While our national team is fairly young, our skaters have already demonstrated excellent potential in competitions both regionally and internationally. Being able to compete at the Asian Winter Games is a major milestone for our team and we wish our athletes the very best."

The Asian Winter Games will take place from Feb 18-26.

