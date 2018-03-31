Shooter Lee Wung Yew and swimmer Tao Li appointed chefs de mission for Asian Games and YOG

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced the appointments of former Olympians Lee Wung Yew and Tao Li on Saturday (March 31) as the chefs de mission for Team Singapore at the upcoming Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Three-time Olympian shooter Lee, 52, will lead Team Singapore at the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games (Aug 18-Sept 2) this year. He was previously the assistant chef de mission at the 2017 SEA Games.

Former rugby national athlete Mohammad Azhar bin Yusof, 45, and fencer Ruth Ng, 31, will take on the assistant chef de mission roles.

"The 2017 SEA Games was very beneficial in preparing me for this role. I gained a lot of insight into dealing with and understanding the complexities of managing a team and providing solutions to hiccups which may surface over the course of the Games," said Lee, an academy officer at the Physical Education and Sports Teacher Academy.

"This time, I am very thankful to have the support of Azhar and Ruth who are very passionate about sports and have intricate knowledge in athlete management. With the support team's help, we hope to create the most conducive environment for Team Singapore to perform to their potential."

Singapore won five golds, six silvers and 14 bronzes at the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, South Korea.

Meanwhile, 29-time SEA Games gold medallist Tao will lead the YOG contingent headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. The 28-year-old remains the only Singaporean woman to make an Olympic swimming final, back in 2008.

Tao, who now heads her own swimming academy, said: "When I was competing as an athlete, I used to observe the CDMs at major Games and always wanted to learn from them. So it is a great privilege to lead Team Singapore at the 2018 YOG. There are many people working behind the scenes to prepare the team, and also many athletes who are trying to qualify. I hope to work closely with them to deliver a positive outing for Team Singapore."

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said the organisation was very pleased that Lee and Tao responded to the call "with commitment and enthusiasm".

He added: "We are confident that they will be able chefs de mission for Team Singapore at the Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games."