ST Run: Shoe winners seeking fun & fast times

Ten participants of the Straits Times Run in the City 2017 received an early treat even before tackling the race.

Each won a pair of New Balance Vazee Breathe v2 shoes - worth $169 - upon signing up for the July 16 race.

One of the winners was Dominic Tng, 28, who is going for the 10km competitive run. Despite not being an avid runner, he aims to challenge himself during the run.

He said: "I received an e-mail about the run, and decided it was a good time to run again."

"I aim to complete it under 1 hour and 15 minutes," added Ng, who was a participant of the 2015 edition of the ST Run.

He said that the new shoes he would receive might entice him to pick up running on a regular basis.

Another winner, Jean Fung, 42, cited the main reason for committing to the 5km Fun Run as a good opportunity to have fun with her friends.

She added that she would "love to use the new shoes during the run".

For those who have yet to sign up for the event, there are more opportunities to win prizes.

Those who sign up by May 1, for instance, stand to win 10 pairs of Compressport Running Sets, worth $348 each.

More prizes will be lined up until registration concludes on June 11.

Three different categories are available for selection - the 5km Fun Run, the 10km and the 18.45km competitive runs.

Prizes would be given to the top three men and women runners of both competitive categories.