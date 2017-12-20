Serena Williams seeks help from fans on baby teething

A tennis ace she may be, but Serena Williams is no match for a teething baby.

"Teething - aka the devil - is so hard," the new mum told her fans on social media, asking for any advice they could give on how to soothe her three-month-old child.

Daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was born on Sept 1, 2017.

Superstar Serena said she had tried amber beads, cold towels and letting her daughter chew on her fingers, as well as just holding her until she fell asleep.

Her followers on Twitter recommended using teething rings, letting the baby chew on toys or frozen fruit or ice cubes (placed in a mesh feeder or wrapped in muslin).

They also suggested using teething biscuits or teething gels, said the BBC.

Others mentioned letting the baby chew on the end of blankets or pillow cases, or giving the baby age-appropriate painkillers, or teething granules.

There were suggestions of using breast milk popsicles if she was still breastfeeding; or breastfeeding generally, as a way to soothe her baby, the BBC said.

Some suggested using cold cloves tea, or clove oil, to rub on the baby's gums, and others recalled the old advice of rubbing brandy on the baby's gums. One mentioned her grandmother used a drumstick chicken bone stripped and boiled in broth.

They offered words of encouragement, saying teething bouts do not normally last for too long.

One of the signs a baby is teething is that they start to chew on their fingers, toys or other objects they get hold of.

Most babies start teething at around six months, although some babies are born with their first teeth, while others start teething before they are four months old and some after 12 months, say medical experts.