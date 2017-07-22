Second Commonwealth Youth Games gold for Jing Wen

Quah Jing Wen continued her rich vein of form at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in the Bahamas, as she notched her second swimming gold in the girls' 100m freestyle on Thursday.

The 16-year-old won in a personal-best time of 56.31 seconds, finishing ahead of New Zealand's Laticia-Leigh Transom (56.59sec) and Scotland's Charlotte Sophie Smith (56.95sec).

Her previous best was 56.47sec, set last month, and she came close to breaking it in Thursday's heats with a 56.63sec effort.

Jing Wen was also triumphant in the girls' 50m butterfly race on Wednesday, winning Singapore's first swimming gold at the CYG since 2004.

Compatriot Christie Chue also struck gold in the 50m breaststroke on Thursday.

Her personal-best time of 32.38sec was enough to see off the Bahamas' Lilly Higgs (32.53sec) and New Zealand's Ciara Eve Blaau Smith (32.56sec).

Christie's previous best was 32.81sec.

The 17-year-old said: "I felt good, having raced in the 200m breaststroke the previous day, so I was confident of doing well in the 50m breaststroke.

"I listened to my coach's advice and just focused on what I needed to do. Then I went out there and gave it my all because it was a sprint.

"I'm delighted to win gold and am glad that my hard work in training has paid off.

"This will motivate me to work even harder for the next race and even at the SEA Games."

Singapore's swimmers won three other medals on day two of the competition.

Jonathan Tan managed to bag silver in the boys' 100m free, while Samuel Khoo and Francis Fong won bronzes in the boys' 50m breast and 50m backstroke respectively.

National training centre head coach Gary Tan said: "The Commonwealth Youth Games give us an opportunity to allow our kids to test themselves against stiff competition.

"This meet is a good lead-up to the SEA Games."

Jing Wen, Christie, Samuel and Francis will all be heading to Kuala Lumpur for the Aug 19-30 SEA Games.