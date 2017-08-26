SEA Games: Women's team retain table tennis gold after beating Thailand 3-0

SINGAPORE - A women's table tennis side led by Feng Tianwei retained gold with little fuss on Saturday (Aug 26), beating Thailand 3-0 in the SEA Games women's team final.

It continues a winning streak that started from the 1999 edition of the biennial affair, with the exception of the 2011 Games when the team event was not contested.

With a team that include three Olympians - one of them a three-time medallist - Singapore were always the favourites for victory.

Feng, the top paddler competing at the Games by far at world No. 6, got off to a good start by beating Suthasini Sawettabut (No. 57) 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-8. It was the second time Feng had gotten the better of her Thai opponent at the Kuala Lumpur Games, having also beaten her en route to winning the singles event.

Suthasini had upset the Singaporean at the last Games in Singapore, when Feng did not win a medal in the singles.

Said Feng: "(Suthasini) played quite differently from what I'm used to in the first game so I wasn't quite able to adapt to it quick enough... we're quite familiar with each (other's playing style).

"Thankfully I did adapt my strategy from the second game. I'm quite happy with how I performed at the end."

Yu Mengyu, who withdrew from the singles to focus on the team event after being troubled by an old injury, took the second point by beating Tamolwan Khetkhuan 11-13, 11-8, 11-4, 11-6.

The world No. 33 then partnered Zhou Yihan to beat Tamolwan and Orawan Paranang in the doubles tie in a dominant 11-7, 11-2, 11-2 win.

Said Yu: "I think we did really well today. Tianwei helped set the momentum from the start and we're really happy."

The men's team are scheduled to play Vietnam at 7pm.