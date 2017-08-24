SEA Games: Women's jumbo squash duo clinch doubles gold

Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Mao Shi Hui and Sherilyn Yang have clinched the gold medal after they defeated the Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Dalida 2-0 in the women's jumbo doubles final on Thursday evening (Aug 24).

The Singapore pair won 11-5, 11-8 at the Raintree Club.

This is the first time that the women's jumbo doubles is competed in the biennial Games, and the result gave the Republic its first gold in squash at the 29th SEA Games.

Compatriots Vivian Rhamanan and Samuel Kang will face Indonesia's Ade Furkon and Agung Wilant in a bid to retain Singapore's gold in the men's jumbo doubles final which follows immediately.

