SEA Games: Visit Sport Singapore's YouTube channel for live streaming of key events

SINGAPORE - Team Singapore supporters can look forward to more than 300 hours of live SEA Games action on Sport Singapore's YouTube Channel starting from Monday.

Selected events from the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games will be streamed live or on demand with Monday's football clash between Singapore and Myanmar kicking off the action at 4pm. Also to be streamed live is Singapore netball's team opening preliminary round match against Brunei at 5.30pm on the same day.

To receive the latest broadcast schedule, please subscribe to Sport Singapore's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/SingaporeSports and turn on notifications.

For the latest updates on Team Singapore at the SEA Games, please visit teamsingapore.sg.